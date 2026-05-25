Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The Mawkibs in Iran have become a living classroom of resistance. Every participant, regardless of language, origin, or background, arrives with the same vocabulary: Haqq, justice, Islam, humanity, and the names of a common enemy—America and Israel. Walking through the crowds, one hears no confusion and no ambiguity. The message is mechanically unified.

What makes this gathering extraordinary is not just its international composition, but the moral certainty that drives it. One after another, those standing in the night on streets explain that they have come out of existential necessity. They see the current moment as a final divider: a time when every soul must confirm its place either on the side of truth or on the side of falsehood.

For some, this conviction has come at tremendous personal cost. A young woman from Myanmar describes being stripped of her family inheritance and called an unbeliever simply for choosing the path she believes is right. Yet she stands firm, finding her certainty mirrored in the Iranian people who endure immense hardship and continue to resist. For her, that endurance is proof that she has chosen correctly.

Others speak with revolutionary confidence. They dismiss the military and technological power of the aggressor as irrelevant. Chants and declarations cut through the night air with a sharp refrain directed at the American administration: "You can't do a damn thing." It is faith rooted in the belief that divine assistance accompanies those who stand against evil, regardless of apparent material imbalance.

The participants themselves come from every corner of the globe. African nations stand shoulder to shoulder with South Asians, Arabs and Persians. Students from various countries explain that their solidarity is total—promising to stand with Iran until the very end of this war. They see their presence as a direct rebuttal to the idea that Iran is isolated. Also, they believe, Iran has become the central pole around which the entire conscience of the resisting world revolves.

Behind them, an international Mawkib carries a title: Ummat-e-Wahida (One Ummah). It is a declaration that despite colonial borders, manufactured sectarian divides, and decades of propaganda, the Muslim world and all justice-seeking peoples recognize one enemy and one mission. The enemy is global arrogance and occupation. The mission is resistance until liberation.

As the night deepens on Iranian streets, Zainab, the reporter for ABNA offers a final observation. On one side stands the full technological and military might of the aggressor. On the other side stand all the nations and peoples who still believe in humanity, in resistance, and in a free world. This is the right side of history. It does not matter how powerful the enemy appears. It does not matter how many weapons they possess. What matters is that here, under the banner of One Ummah, millions have already chosen. And they have chosen to stand with Iran until the very end.