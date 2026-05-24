Hamas: Israeli Attacks on Gaza 'Clear Violation' of Ceasefire Agreements, Mediation Understandings

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says the Israeli regime’s ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip constitute a “clear violation” of agreements and understandings brokered by mediators.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem made the remarks in a statement released on Saturday, following a series of Israeli attacks across the besieged territory overnight.

He went on to say that the latest bombardment of residential homes and the displacement of their residents represent a clear violation of previously agreed arrangements.

“The occupation continued its bombardment, destruction, and incursions into civilian residential areas in an attempt to impose a fait accompli and tighten the siege on our people,” Qassem said.

He also noted that the understandings reached under mediation efforts stipulated the withdrawal of Israeli forces and prohibited the imposition of new realities on the ground.

Qassem further said the Israeli actions are not “isolated violations” but rather “a systematic aggression, a disregard for mediation efforts, and a continuation of the policies of blockade, starvation, and killing against more than two million people.”

He also called on mediators and parties overseeing the agreements to take urgent action to halt “dangerous violations” and to compel Israel to adhere to its commitments.

Qassem’s remarks came after Israeli warplanes targeted residential homes in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza, causing extensive destruction and damage to nearby buildings. At least two people were injured in the strikes, according to Palestinian media reports.

Simultaneously, Israeli artillery and heavy gunfire targeted eastern areas of the Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, while artillery shelling was also reported southeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Palestinian news agencies also reported Israeli strikes on areas in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza and east of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

In a separate drone strike near the Shamaa Mosque in the Zeitoun area on Friday night, one Palestinian was killed and several others wounded, according to local sources.

The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when Israel launched a large-scale military assault against the territory following the outbreak of hostilities with Hamas. Palestinian health authorities say at least 72,783 people, most of them women and children, have been killed and over 172,779 injured during the war.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, despite the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have continued, resulting in the deaths of more than 870 people and injuries to over 2,540 others since the truce began.

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