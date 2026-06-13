ABNA24 - Tucker Carlson, a well-known American conservative media figure, said in remarks that the ongoing events in the West Asia crisis highlight the limitations of U.S. military power, stressing that Washington has failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz route despite enormous costs.

Carlson stated on his YouTube channel that even with $120 billion aircraft carriers, the United States is unable to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that there are issues the United States is simply unable to resolve, noting that the current crisis demonstrates Washington’s limited capabilities, and that the expansion of the West Asia crisis reflects a lack of full control by U.S. leaders over key foreign policy decisions.

The American host also referred to Donald Trump’s repeated statements about potential agreements that are later not implemented, stressing that such frequent and unproductive remarks call into question the effectiveness of negotiation processes.

The Guardian had previously described U.S. President Donald Trump as an unreliable narrator of the Iran war, noting that he has repeatedly spoken of an imminent agreement, but no deal has been reached and instead tensions and exchanges of military attacks have continued.

The French newspaper Le Monde also wrote in an opinion piece titled “Trump’s Failure in the Iranian Trap” that the U.S. president’s slogan of “peace through strength” in the Iran file has not produced the outcome he claimed. The French outlet emphasized that the Iran war has become a political cost for Trump, and that the trajectory of events looks less like a quick American victory and more like a possible agreement that falls short of Washington’s initial objectives.

Reuters also reported on the rising economic and political pressure resulting from the conflict, stressing that escalating tensions have driven up energy prices and that the Iran war has become a political headache for the White House ahead of U.S. midterm elections.



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