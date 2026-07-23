IRGC targets US base in retaliation for strike on Arbaeen pilgrims’ route

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced a retaliatory strike against a US military facility in response to a recent attack on the Shalamcheh border crossing, which is a route utilized by Arbaeen pilgrims.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC condemned the initial US strike that took place earlier in the day, characterizing it as an act of profound cruelty. The retaliatory operation involved coordinated strikes against Camp Udairi in Kuwait.

According to the IRGC, the operation successfully destroyed a specialized US electronic warfare unit, resulting in multiple casualties among the personnel stationed at the facility. Additionally, the base’s flight control tower was struck, causing significant structural damage, said the statement.

The IRGC emphasized that punitive measures against US military targets are ongoing.

The statement declared that the US, defeated on the battlefield, is seeking deceptive negotiations and ceasefires to rebuild its strength, replenish fuel and munitions, and resume attacks. The enemy must pay for its bad faith, it added, rejecting any tactical pause.

According to the IRGC, after exhausting naval cruise missile stockpiles in the Indian Ocean, the US deployed B-1 bombers from Britain’s RAF Fairford for its latest strikes.

The statement reiterated that any base facilitating aggression against Iranian territory remains a legitimate military target.

The Central Headquarters for Arbaeen pilgrimage also issued a statement on Thursday, condemning “the despicable and cowardly” US attack on the Shalamcheh border crossing, confirming that security remains firmly established across all border points.

The headquarters warned the enemy that such fruitless provocations will only serve to strengthen the public’s resolve to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage with even greater fervor.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (PBUH) and will fall on August 4 this year. Pilgrims from across Iran have begun their journeys to Khuzestan Province, which borders Iraq, where they will cross into the neighboring country and continue their pilgrimage to the holy city of Karbala, home to Imam Hossein’s shrine.