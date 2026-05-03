UAE Expels 15,000 Pakistani Shia Workers, Seizes Bank Accounts and Assets

AhlulBayt News Agency: United Arab Emirates has expelled tens of thousands of Pakistani Shias and seized all their wealth.

Alongside the expulsion of 15,000 Pakistani Shias, the UAE has also confiscated their bank accounts and the assets accumulated while residing in the Persian Gulf country, returning them to their country of origin without any funds.

According to France 24, this action occurred following tensions between Abu Dhabi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Gupta, South Asia Editor at New Lines Magazine, said on the matter: "In this punitive measure, the UAE has expelled 15,000 Shia Pakistanis who had considered this Gulf country their home for the past two decades."

She added: "Many of those expelled had gone to the UAE hoping for decent employment and were driven out of the country without justification. Many of these individuals told me that they were taken to detention centers and then deported to Pakistan by plane without their identification documents. They also said their bank accounts were frozen by the UAE."

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