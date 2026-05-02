Foreign Policy: Khamenei Was the Ayatollah of the Oppressed / Resistance Against Arrogance; The Iran Leader's Lesson for the World's Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Foreign Policy, in a report referring to the unity among different denominations in Iran and the efforts of the system and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic in this regard, stated, "After the [martyrdom] of the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, many people gathered in various parts of the world in support of Ayatollah [Seyyed Ali Khamenei]."

It added, "Iran's system has sought to rally the Islamic world behind it as a force against Western domination. In this path, Iran has been successful and has managed to gain Sunni support beyond sectarian boundaries."

"When Iran stands against Israel and the United States, it reinforces the belief among Muslims around the world that they are capable of defending themselves as a global community."

"These international supporters see Iran as their representative, having waged a long war and now, by forcing the United States and Israel into a ceasefire, has emerged victorious over them."

"For Sunnis who are inclined toward Iran, the concept of 'resistance' remains appealing."

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