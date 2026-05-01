Americans' Hatred of the War Against Iran / Dire Situation, the Result of Trump's Economic Improvement Slogan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With approximately two months having passed since the U.S. war against Iran began, the polling centers Ipsos, ABC News, and The Washington Post have revealed Americans' disapproval of the war against Iran in a joint survey.

According to this poll, Americans' disapproval of the war against Iran has reached the level of the Iraq and Vietnam wars.

The joint poll by Ipsos, ABC News, and The Washington Post shows that this war has become as hated among Americans as the third year of the Iraq war (2006) and the sixth year of the Vietnam war (1970s), with disapproval reaching approximately 61 percent.

Furthermore, while Trump claimed to have improved the economic situation of Americans during his tenure, with gasoline prices rising to their highest level in four years, four out of ten Americans say their situation has worsened since Trump entered the White House. They have resorted to reducing driving, cutting household expenses, changing entertainment plans, or purchasing electric vehicles.

Regarding the future, half of Americans believe gasoline prices will be even higher than this year, while 15 percent hope prices will remain at current levels.

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