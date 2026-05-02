Extensive Israeli Attacks on Various Areas in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Israeli forces carried out extensive attacks against southern Lebanon on Friday, resulting in a number of casualties. In response, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted Israeli forces with seven operations.

The number of Israeli airstrikes on towns and areas in southern Lebanon reached 34, the most significant of which were 10 attacks on the Nabatieh district. These attacks targeted the villages of Faroun, Ghandouriyeh, Touline, Sawana, Qlaouiyeh, Bariqa, Zrariyeh, Yahmar al-Shaqif, and Habouch.

As a result of these attacks, 11 Lebanese citizens were martyred and several others were wounded, despite a ceasefire that has been in place since April 17, with military tensions continuing.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Friday that 32 people had been martyred and 74 wounded in the past 24 hours. Accordingly, the total number of victims of Israeli attacks from March 2 until now has reached 2,618 martyrs and 8,094 wounded.

The ministry's daily report stated, "In the past 24 hours, 32 people have been martyred following Israeli attacks, and 74 others have been wounded. The total number of victims from March 2 has increased to 2,618 martyrs and 8,094 wounded."

In response, Hezbollah announced in several statements that it had carried out 7 attacks using drones against Israeli targets in southern Lebanon.

According to the group, these attacks included targeting three concentrations of Israeli forces in the areas of Bayada, Hula, and the town of Bint Jbeil. Additionally, a military vehicle in Bayada, a Humvee in Al-Taybeh, and a Merkava tank in the Reshaf area were targeted with suicide drones, which, according to Hezbollah, resulted in direct hits.

Israeli Casualties

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced in a statement that two of its soldiers were wounded following a Hezbollah explosive drone attack in southern Lebanon.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah drones targeting Israeli forces stationed in southern Lebanon have become a source of concern for Tel Aviv. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described this threat as major and has called on his army to find a way to counter it.

Israel has been conducting attacks against Lebanon since March 2, as a result of which over 1.6 million Lebanese citizens—approximately 20 percent of the country's population—have been displaced.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon; some of these areas have been under the regime's control for decades, while others have been controlled since the wars of 2023 and 2024. Additionally, during recent attacks, Israeli forces have advanced up to approximately 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory.

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