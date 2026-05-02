Iran's Foreign Ministry Condemns Terrorist Attack in Damascus

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ismail Baqaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned on Saturday, May 2, the terrorist attack in the Sayyida Zaynab area of Damascus, which resulted in the martyrdom of "Seyyed Farhan Hassan al-Mansour," a Muslim scholar and Friday prayer leader of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (a.s.).

The spokesperson, expressing deep disgust at this heinous crime, noted that terrorist acts against religious sites and scholars in Syria and the region are part of the devilish conspiracy of the Zionist regime and the United States to incite sedition and create division in the countries of the region. Therefore, it is essential that all parties remain vigilant against these conspiracies and fulfill their responsibilities to decisively combat terrorism and extremism.

The spokesperson, offering condolences to the family of this martyred scholar, the nation, and the community of religious scholars in Syria, emphasized the necessity of identifying and punishing the perpetrators and instigators of this terrorist crime and of collective cooperation among regional countries to eradicate terrorism.

The spokesperson also stressed the responsibility of the transitional government of Syria to ensure the security of the people, scholars, and all ethnic, religious, and denominational groups in the country.

Syrian news agency SANA, citing a source in the Ministry of Interior of the interim Syrian government, reported that Sheikh Farhan Hassan al-Mansour succumbed to injuries sustained in a grenade explosion after being transferred to a hospital in the Sayyida Zaynab area.

Earlier, a security source had said that security forces had reinforced their presence at the explosion site to prevent civilians from approaching it.

Noting that specialized teams had begun their work to determine the details, he added, "It was determined that the explosion was caused by a grenade."

The security source added that security forces have begun their investigations to identify and apprehend the suspect who threw the grenade.

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