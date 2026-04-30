Iran will usher in ‘new chapter for Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz’: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei says the Islamic Republic will enforce a new legal framework to manage the Strait of Hormuz, ushering in “a new chapter” for the Persian Gulf and the strategic waterway.

“The Islamic Republic, in grateful action for the divine blessing of managing the Strait of Hormuz, will secure the Persian Gulf region and end the hostile misuse of this waterway,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on Thursday marking National Persian Gulf Day.

“The new legal framework and management system for the Strait of Hormuz will advance comfort and development for all the region’s nations, and its economic benefits will bring joy to the nation,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Persian Gulf as an unparalleled blessing bestowed by Almighty God upon the Muslim nations of the region, particularly the noble people of Islamic Iran.

The Persian Gulf, he said, goes beyond being a mere body of water, it has shaped part of Iran’s identity and civilization, serving both as a meeting point of nations and as a vital, unique artery of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

“This strategic asset has long provoked the greed of many evildoers over the centuries. The record of repeated invasions by European and American foreigners—the insecurities, damages, and multiple threats they have imposed on the region’s countries—reflects only a fraction of the malicious schemes of global oppressors against the peoples of the Persian Gulf,” the message read.

The most recent example was the bullying and military provocations of the ‘Great Satan,’ Ayatollah Khamenei said, referring to the United States’ military aggression and illegal naval blockade.

“The Iranian nation, endowed with the longest coastline along the Persian Gulf, has made the greatest sacrifices for its independence and the defense of the region against foreign invaders: from expelling the Portuguese and liberating the Strait of Hormuz—which inspired the designation of April 30 as National Persian Gulf Day—to struggles against Dutch colonialism and heroic resistance toward British imperialism.”

The Islamic Revolution marked a turning point in this centuries-old movement to drive out arrogant powers from the Persian Gulf, the Leader noted.

Now, two months after the largest military mobilization and invasion attempt by the world’s bullies, and following America’s humiliating failure in its schemes, “a new chapter is being written for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said that over the past sixty days, the nations of the Persian Gulf have witnessed the brave resolve, vigilance, and struggle of Iran’s naval forces from the Army and the IRGC, alongside the courage and valor of the southern people and youth of beloved Iran, in rejecting foreign dominance.

By the grace of God and through the blood of the martyrs of the Third Imposed War, particularly under the wise leadership of the great Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, it has become evident to the world and the regional states that US military presence in the Persian Gulf is the chief cause of insecurity in the region, the Leader noted.

“America’s hollow bases can barely guarantee their own safety, let alone that of their dependents or pro-American allies in the area,” he asserted.

“By divine will, the future of the Persian Gulf will be bright—a future free of America, devoted to progress, peace, and prosperity for its nations. We, the peoples and neighbors of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, share a common destiny, and the foreigners who covetously meddle here from thousands of kilometers away have no rightful place, except at the depths of its waters,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Today, 90 million Iranian people at home and abroad regard all national assets, including identity, spirituality, human talent, scientific innovation, industry, and fundamental technologies—from nano and bio to nuclear and missile (technologies)—as their collective heritage, he added.

“They will guard them as faithfully as they guard Iran’s land, air, and sea borders.”