Israeli Strike on Lebanon's Deir Qanoun en‑Nahr Kills at Least 10, Including Women and Children

ABNA24 - At least ten people were martyred following the Israeli regime's attack on an area in southern Lebanon.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 10 people were martyred and 3 were injured following the Israeli regime's attack on the residential area of ​​"Deir Qanoun en-Nahr" in the city of "Tyre" in southern Lebanon. A number of the martyrs and wounded in this attack were women and children, the report said.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the number of martyrs and wounded in the attack was likely to rise.

Despite the ceasefire with Lebanon, the Israeli regime is bombing various areas of Lebanon under the pretext of confronting Hezbollah.

On Friday, the United States announced that the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli regime has been extended for another 45 days.

The Hezbollah resistance movement has carried out retaliatory strikes on the regime's military sites, dealing a heavy blow to the regime;s military.



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