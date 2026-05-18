Office of Sayed al-Sistani announces Monday the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah lunar month

ABNA24 - The office of His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani in Najaf Ashraf announced that Monday (18-05-2026), is the first of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the year 1447 AH, and Wednesday, May 27, is the first day of Eid al-Adha.
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ABNA24 - The office of His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani in Najaf Ashraf announced that Monday (18-05-2026), is the first of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the year 1447 AH, and Wednesday, May 27, is the first day of Eid al-Adha.
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