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Office of Sayed al-Sistani announces Monday the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah lunar month

18 May 2026 - 11:31
News ID: 1815856
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Office of Sayed al-Sistani announces Monday the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah lunar month

ABNA24 - The office of His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani in Najaf Ashraf announced that Monday (18-05-2026), is the first of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the year 1447 AH, and Wednesday, May 27, is the first day of Eid al-Adha.

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