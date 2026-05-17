Muslims Protest in Bhopal, India, Following a Controversial Incident

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hundreds of members of the Muslim community in Bhopal, India, took to the streets to protest the beating and public humiliation of a young Muslim man, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident. Protesters also criticized the police's performance, claiming that officers present at the scene took no action to prevent the attack.

The protest rally was led by the Qazi (city judge) of Bhopal, Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi. Participants warned that if the perpetrators are not arrested within 24 hours, a city-wide shutdown call will be issued.

Protest March and Allegations Against Police

The protests began from the Qaziyat area, and then the marchers proceeded toward the police control room, chanting slogans against the attackers. They described the incident not merely as an attack on an individual, but as an action against social coexistence and the religious sentiments of Muslims.

In his remarks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi stated that the use of offensive language and what he called "police inaction" has hurt religious sentiments and created an atmosphere of fear in the city. He alleged that the police officers present at the scene effectively aided the attackers.

Muslim community leaders also submitted a memorandum to Sanjay Kumar, the Bhopal Police Commissioner, demanding the expedited arrest of the accused and disciplinary action against police officers who neglected their duties. Arif Masood and Ateeq Aqeel, representatives of the Congress party, as well as Mohsin Ali, a leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), attended the gathering.

Sanjay Kumar, the Bhopal Police Commissioner, announced that a criminal case has been registered in this matter and that several teams are working to identify and arrest the perpetrators. He added that video footage of the incident is being reviewed, and the conduct of the police officers present at the scene will also be investigated—an issue that, if negligence is proven, could lead to disciplinary action against them.

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