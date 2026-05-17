Massive explosion hits Israeli arms facility in Beit Shemesh

ABNA24 - A powerful blast shook the Beit Shemesh area west of occupied al-Quds on Saturday night, with Israeli media confirming loud explosions that sent tremors across the occupied territories and triggered panic among settlers.

The Israeli regime’s Tomer company, a key player in developing rocket and missile systems for the Israeli occupation forces, rushed to issue a statement claiming the detonation was nothing more than a “preplanned test” carried out “according to plan.”

The statement, relayed by Kan news, attempted to downplay the incident at one of the regime’s sensitive military sites.

Yet dramatic videos rapidly spreading across social media tell a different story. Footage shows a massive explosion producing a towering mushroom cloud that billowed high into the sky, visible from a considerable distance and resembling the aftermath of a major mishap at a weapons development facility.

Video captures the massive mushroom cloud following the explosion in Beit Shemesh, west of Israeli-occupied Al-Quds. pic.twitter.com/jf9RQzKN3o — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) May 16, 2026

The scale of the blast has raised serious questions about the true conditions inside Israel’s military-industrial complex, which has come under increasing strain as the Zionist entity continues its aggressive campaigns across the region.

Such facilities, responsible for producing propulsion systems for missiles and interceptors, operate under heavy secrecy precisely because of recurring safety concerns and the constant pressure from the Axis of Resistance.

The Israeli regime’s military and police maintained silence for some time before the carefully worded statement from Tomer was released.



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