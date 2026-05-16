Gaza Artists Paint Giant Lamine Yamal Mural on War Ruins After His Public Support for Palestine

ABNA24 - Palestinian artists in the Gaza Strip have painted a massive mural of Lamine Yamal on the ruins of destroyed buildings in al-Shati refugee camp, in tribute to the young FC Barcelona star’s public support for Palestine during the club’s Spanish league title celebrations.

The mural was created after Yamal appeared atop Barcelona’s open-top victory bus waving the Palestinian flag before thousands of fans in the streets of Barcelona following the club’s La Liga triumph.

Palestinian artists incorporated the colors of the Palestinian flag into the footballer’s portrait, placing it against the backdrop of war devastation in Gaza as a symbol of solidarity from the world of sport.

Many Palestinians in Gaza viewed the gesture as a powerful moral message of support amid the ongoing war and humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

The tribute came as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez publicly defended Yamal after criticism over the flag display. Responding to questions during a press conference, Sánchez reiterated that Spain officially recognizes the State of Palestine and has condemned the Israeli war on Gaza.

The controversy surrounding Yamal’s actions has fueled broader debate in Spain and across Europe over public figures expressing solidarity with Palestinians during the war on Gaza.

The 18-year-old football sensation also shared a photo of himself carrying the Palestinian flag on his Instagram account, drawing widespread praise from supporters online.

Yamal, widely regarded as one of the brightest rising talents in world football, has gained growing popularity across the Arab world not only for his performances with Barcelona and the Spanish national team, but also for his willingness to voice humanitarian solidarity on major public stages.

Since joining Barcelona’s first team in April 2023, the La Masia graduate has already won three Spanish league titles, becoming the youngest player in the club’s history to achieve the feat.



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