AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, announced that Washington is attempting to gain control over energy transmission routes in Europe by controlling the transit of Russian gas transported through Ukraine to Europe. According to him, America's broader goal is to redesign the global energy market in a way that serves its economic and geopolitical interests.

In an interview with RT, Lavrov added that the United States, by pressuring European countries, is trying to push them to purchase American oil and gas instead of Russian sources, thereby reducing the presence of Russian energy companies in international markets. He also claimed that Washington is seeking to buy shares in infrastructure related to the Nord Stream pipeline at a low price and restart it within the framework of its own interests—a pipeline that, before its explosion, was one of the most important routes for Russian gas to Europe.

The Russian Foreign Minister further emphasized that U.S. policies have intensified economic pressure on Europe, as European countries are prohibited from buying cheap Russian oil and are forced to import more expensive American liquefied natural gas (LNG). He also, referring to the continuation of Washington's sanctions against Russian energy companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil, said that these actions are aimed at limiting Russia's influence in the global oil market.

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