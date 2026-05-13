Iranian Nation Stands Against U.S., Israel on Behalf of World's Freedom Seekers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As part of the Saturday meetings organized by the Sabilurresad Foundation at the Mehmet Akif Ersoy Arts Center in Ankara, a panel titled "Our Neighbor Iran in the Grip of Imperialist America and Israel" was held.

Fatih Bayhan, the chairman of the foundation's board of trustees, spoke about the importance of the unifying history of Iran and the Islamic world, stating, "When the enemy aims its weapon at our brother and neighbor, it is our duty to stand by our neighbor."

Recalling Mehmet Akif Ersoy's historical actions in support of Iran, he emphasized the necessity of strengthening Islamic brotherhood.

Following this, Ertan Yülek, the head of ASAM (the Ankara-based Strategic Thought Institute), spoke about his travel experiences to Iran and his meeting with the late Necmettin Erbakan, adding, "After the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini made a special effort not to highlight religious differences and preserved the principle of Islamic brotherhood."

Seyyed Qasim Nazemi, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara, referring to the exemplary resistance of the Iranian people against U.S. and Israeli aggressions, said, "This is a war in which the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation, on behalf of all Muslims and on behalf of all freedom seekers in the world, stand against the United States and Israel. The costs are heavy, but its achievement is the lost prestige of the world's two atomic powers against the proud Iranian nation."

He also expressed gratitude for Turkey's support during the 40 days of the third imposed war.

Young artist Emir Ozatik performed a piece in Persian, warmly received by the attendees, and the panel continued under the chairmanship of Professor Ali Temizel.

Speakers at the meeting included Doğan Bekin, representative of Istanbul and a member of the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee; Muhammed Berdibek, researcher and author; and Erdem İlker Mutlu from Hacettepe University.

They examined the historical background of Iran-Turkey relations and emphasized the importance of preserving Islamic brotherhood and avoiding religious differences.

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