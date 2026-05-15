Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom Criticizes Arab Governments' Actions Against Shia Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the exile, torture, and imprisonment of Shia Muslims by some Arab countries, the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom reacted to this issue by issuing a statement.

The statement is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

After the criminal American-Zionist aggression against Islamic Iran and the alignment of some Arab governments on the Persian Gulf littoral with these wicked and satanic regimes, an unparalleled sense of solidarity has emerged in the world between the Iranian nation and Muslim nations across the entire Islamic world and freedom-loving people worldwide. From east to west of the Islamic world, from the farthest reaches of Asia to the depths of Africa, nations stand with the people of Iran and support Iran's decisive response to the aggressors.

In the meantime, the governments that are subservient to arrogance, particularly the Arab governments of the region, in carrying out the directives of arrogance, are attempting to incite sectarian war and conflict between Shia and Sunni. By exerting pressure on Shia citizens in their countries, they are committing oppressive and anti-human acts against them. Exile, torture, and imprisonment are part of these anti-human behaviors, and undoubtedly the line of these actions stems from Zionist and American conspiracies.

The foundation of Iran's political geometry is "severe against the disbelievers, merciful among themselves," and in this regard, it emphasizes its Islamic principles. Let the Islamic Ummah know that wherever enmity and hatred have arisen among Islamic societies, it is the work of Satan: "Satan only wants to cast enmity and hatred among you."

The Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom unequivocally condemns the anti-Islamic and anti-human actions against the Shia community and religious scholars in the countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and other Arab governments. Expressing deep regret over these rulers' extreme distance from Qur'anic teachings, it emphasizes that all the capacities of the Islamic world must be dedicated to stopping arrogance and the usurping Zionist regime, then pushing back the world of arrogance and eliminating their domination from the region. This is a religious duty.

The powerful presence of the Shia discourse in sensitive regions of the Middle East, such as Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, is considered a serious threat to American and Israeli interests. This discourse pursues Islamic unity against the enemies. Therefore, any anti-Shia action is an American and Zionist action, and the Arab governments, through their anti-Shia actions, are behaving like mercenaries.

We call upon the scholars of the Islamic world to rise up decisively against arrogance and to nullify the line of division and the creation of Sunni-Shia strife. Islamic Iran is a friend and well-wisher to its neighbors and the entire Islamic Ummah, and these anti-Shia movements will not provide them any way out of the crisis.

It is hoped that the Islamic Ummah and the scholars of the Islamic world will employ all intellectual and practical resources to neutralize anti-Islamic conspiracies and, through unity against arrogance, strengthen the Islamic Ummah.

The Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom

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