Saudi Regime Summon 49 Activists Over Online Posts Amid Rising Public Debate

ABNA24 - Saudi authorities have summoned at least 49 activists over their social media activity in a move that comes amid growing online discussions of domestic issues, particularly unemployment and declining public services.

The General Commission of Audiovisual Media (GCAM), said it had recorded 68 violations across the accounts of those individuals, stating that the content breached Article 5, Paragraph 12 of the Audiovisual Media Law, which prohibits the publication of material deemed to “undermine public order, national security, and the requirements of the public interest.”

This comes amid growing debate on digital platforms in Saudi Arabia over sensitive domestic issues, including unemployment, rising living costs, and public service challenges—topics that have gained wider public attention.

Observers say the strict handling of such content reflects increasing sensitivity toward public discourse, particularly criticism of economic performance and domestic policy.

The use of broad terms such as “public order” and “public interest” in defining violations has also sparked debate, with critics arguing they can be interpreted expansively, potentially enabling wider restrictions on public discussion.

Analysts added that the measures may indicate tighter oversight of online speech, as social media has become a key platform for public expression and information sharing.

Economic concerns dominate online conversations, with unemployment, inflation, and deteriorating services among the most frequently cited issues.

The latest actions underscore growing regulation of the digital space, as authorities seek to manage content and shape public discourse.

A human rights report described the state of free expression in Saudi Arabia as bleak, saying restrictions on journalists and writers remain severe despite official rhetoric on reform and openness.

It added that authorities continue to rely on broad legal frameworks, including the Anti-Cyber Crime Law and counterterrorism legislation, to prosecute journalists and bloggers, effectively criminalizing peaceful expression under national security provisions.



/129