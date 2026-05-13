Bahraini Government on a Path of "Identity Elimination" of Citizens

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Bahraini February 14 Youth Revolution Coalition, in a statement accusing Bahraini officials of implementing a plan for suppression and identity elimination against the country's native citizens, assessed the arrest of a number of religious scholars in Bahrain within this framework.

The coalition announced that what has been called a major security operation against prominent Bahraini scholars and dealing with them was carried out by order of the country's king and is a continuation of a plan that has been in place since the beginning of his rule, and over the past two decades, it has paved the way for the current stage of the identity war.

The statement also noted that the religious and national responsibility of opposition forces and currents has increased under these circumstances, and the necessity of confronting the open war against the Bahraini people has been emphasized.

The February 14 Coalition accused Bahraini officials of acting on the basis of perceived power and the support of the United States and Israel, stating that such severe actions would not have been taken without the green light from Washington and Tel Aviv.

The coalition stated that Israeli and American experts have participated in the design and implementation of the "elimination plan" against the Bahraini people in past years, linking this process to anti-normalization stances and opposition to American policies in the region.

The coalition also stated that since 2000, policies such as changing the demographic composition through naturalization, creating new identity institutions, and restricting religious activities have been pursued in Bahrain.

In another part of the statement, regional developments and attacks against Iran were described within the framework of pressure on the resistance axis, and it was stated that the Bahraini people's support for Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon has intensified this process.

The coalition called on the Bahraini people to continue resistance and emphasized the right to self-determination as the ultimate solution.

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