Bahrain Intensifies Crackdown on Shia Citizens Ahead of Muharram

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahraini authorities have reportedly intensified security measures and arrests in several Shiite-majority areas of the country ahead of the Islamic month of Muharram, according to local activists and community sources.

The reported crackdown has resulted in the detention of a number of citizens who were allegedly summoned for questioning before being taken into custody. Those reported to have been arrested include religious reciter Nasser Al-Kushri, Abduljabbar Mirza, Hussein Darwish, Ehab Al-Hamadi, Ahmed Hassan, Sayyid Abdullah Majid, Hussein Al-Khayat, Mahmood Muslim, Mahdi Saleh, brothers Ali and Hassan Al-Ghanem, رضا Ibrahim Mohammad Hamada, Sayyid Hussein Jafar, and Mohammad Sarhan.

Sources further claim that two minors, identified as Mustafa Yousif and Zain Mohammad Ibrahim, have also been detained.

Residents and rights advocates report a heightened security presence in several Shiite-populated villages, where security forces have allegedly been deployed and additional residents have been summoned for questioning.

According to these reports, the arrests are taking place amid what critics describe as an expanding campaign by Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior. Observers say the measures come against the backdrop of ongoing regional tensions and developments affecting Shiite communities across the Middle East.

Bahraini authorities had not immediately commented on the reported arrests or the allegations at the time of publication.