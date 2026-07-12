IRGC, Iran Army pound US military sites in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain after renewed American assaults

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Armed Forces have launched coordinated missile and drone strikes against US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in response to continued American assaults on southern Iran, with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army warning that any further US action will trigger harsher retaliation.

In a statement early on Sunday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Office said that the United States had sought to “once again test what has already been tested” by imposing its will on the Omani government and provoking tensions through the “illegal movement” of several vessels south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Navy, it hastened to add, thwarted the attempt with a “decisive response.”

The statement further said that the United States launched airstrikes against several coastal bases and telecommunications towers along Iran’s southern coastline in response to that setback.

According to the IRGC, its Aerospace Force then targeted US military positions, striking key military infrastructure at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base during the first phase of the retaliatory operation.

“The continued aggression of the commitment-violating United States will be met with more severe responses,” the statement said.

In a subsequent statement, the IRGC said a second “offending vessel” in the Strait of Hormuz had been struck and brought to a halt.

The IRGC added that during the second phase of its retaliatory operation, its ballistic missiles also targeted the strategic US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and destroyed the base’s fighter aircraft maintenance and repair center as well as its command-and-control center.

“The American-Zionist enemy should know that the continuation of its aggression will bring even more crushing responses. "Bring it on, and we will fight back,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office said it had launched waves of self-destructive drones against US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the continued US attacks on parts of southern Iran.

The Army said its drones targeted a Patriot air defense system, an ammunition depot, and a radar site belonging to the US military in Kuwait.

It added that another wave of drone strikes hit a US military communications system and radar site in Bahrain.

The Army warned that responsibility for the consequences of such actions and the resulting insecurity in the region would rest with the “American-Zionist enemy” and said any repeat of the attacks would be met with “more severe responses.”

The retaliatory operations came hours after the US military resumed unwarranted acts of aggression against southern Iran, despite an earlier warning by the IRGC Navy that Washington must not use the Islamic Republic’s justified closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a pretext for such aggression.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had launched strikes on the orders of US President Donald Trump with the self-professed objective of reducing Iran’s ability to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Shortly before the announcement, residents in the southern port cities of Asalouyeh and Bandar Dayyer of the Bushehr Province reported hearing several explosions, according to Fars News Agency. The exact locations of the blasts were not immediately determined.

........................

End/ 257

