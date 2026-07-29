Over 1.81 million Arbaeen pilgrims from 172 countries have entered Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Security Information Unit of Iraq announced that 1,813,188 people from 172 different countries have so far arrived in the Arab country for the Arbaeen procession.

Saad Maan emphasized that this statistic indicates a high level of participation in this global event, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

It shows Arbaeen is a global event and at the same time, it shows the high capabilities of the Iraqi security forces in managing millions of people efficiently and appropriately through integrated security and organizational plans, he stated.

Maan added that these forces, with the direct support and backing of the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, and with the field follow-up of the Supreme Committee for the Million-Strong Arbaeen Ceremony, and with coordination between all relevant ministries, departments, and institutions, are helping to hold the ceremony as well as possible.

He said these measures have helped to provide a safe and integrated service environment for pilgrims from the time they enter the country until they reach the holy shrines.

The official praised the extensive efforts of the security forces, ministries, departments, and support service committees.

The extensive efforts of the security forces and related bodies, as well as the holy shrines and volunteers who work around the clock to serve pilgrims, reflect the spirit of solidarity and cooperation that distinguishes Iraqis, he went on to say.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

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