Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Arbaeen procession is manifestation of spiritual power of Shia Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Shia source of emulation emphasized that the Arbaeen procession is the manifestation of the spiritual power of Shia Islam.

In a message issued at the beginning of the Arbaeen season, Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani called for an accurate explanation of the teachings of Ashura, the school of pilgrimage, and the connection between the message of the Husseini movement and the needs of today’s society during Arbaeen.

In this Husseini event, the outstanding qualities and positions of the Master of Martyrs (AS) and those who were martyred in his presence should be expressed, and this opportunity should be used to explain the truths of Islam and the pride of the martyrs, how by wearing the garment of martyrdom, they strengthened freedom and made the eternal slogan “Never to Humiliation” permanent in the history of humanity, Ayatollah Sobhani said in the message.

In view of this principle, Arbaeen missionaries should pay special attention and care to some points in carrying out their propagation mission, he said, stressing that the authenticity of the preachers’ speech should be based on the Holy Quran, the definitive Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the authentic teachings of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

“The practical life of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) has taught us to invite people with our behavior before our words. A successful missionary is one whose ethics, dignity, politeness, humility, patience, good manners, and respect are his best tools of propagation.”

He also called for linking the insight of the message of Ashura with the needs and issues of today’s society and the Islamic world.

“A successful missionary is one who both knows the history and goals of the Husseini movement well and can explain the eternal message of Ashura to contemporary man.”

Ayatollah Sobhani emphasized explaining to the Arbaeen pilgrims the effects, philosophy, and wisdom of visiting the holy graves of the Infallibles (peace be upon them); including increasing knowledge of the way of life and teachings of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (peace be upon them), renewing the covenant with Wilayat, and strengthening faith and spirituality.

He also urged familiarizing the pilgrims with the rich content of the recorded supplications; because these noble texts themselves are a great school for education, knowledge, morality, guardianship, and self-improvement.

“Emphasize observing the etiquette of pilgrimage; including respecting the rights of other pilgrims, maintaining order, respecting servants and neighbors, and taking turns, especially when entering and exiting the holy shrines and in crowded conditions.”

Ayatollah Sobhani also lauded the Iraqi people for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims.

“I consider it necessary to sincerely thank the noble, faithful, and hospitable people of Iraq, the noble tribes, the respected government of Iraq, the prominent scholars, the esteemed clerics, and the officials of the holy shrines who, with their wisdom, sincerity, and round-the-clock efforts, have prepared the ground for the grand organization of the Arbaeen procession and provided worthy service to millions of pilgrims.

“The enthusiastic presence of the Iraqi people in serving the pilgrims of the Master of the Martyrs (AS) is a manifestation of faith, Islamic brotherhood, and the unbreakable bond between the two great nations of Iran and Iraq.”

....................

End/ 257