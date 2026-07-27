Haaretz Claimed: UAE Prevented Israel from Entering War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Haaretz, in a report coinciding with Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Washington, wrote that his meeting with Donald Trump comes as the White House expects Tel Aviv to take practical steps on the Lebanon and Gaza files, and at the same time, there are disagreements between the two sides over how to deal with Iran.

The newspaper, citing an informed source, wrote that despite Netanyahu still seeking to advance the military option against Iran and involve Israel in the conflict, the United Arab Emirates has become a serious obstacle to this scenario. According to this report, Abu Dhabi is trying to convince the U.S. government not to directly involve Israel in any new confrontation with Iran.

Haaretz also claimed that the UAE and Iran, following security consultations in June, reached understandings that resulted in a reduction of Iranian attacks against the UAE and a decrease in tensions between the two sides. According to the newspaper, the meeting of high-ranking officials of the two countries, led by UAE National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed, played a role in shaping this process.

The report adds that at a recent meeting between U.S. officials and Arab country ambassadors, there were also disagreements about how to engage with Iran, with Kuwait and Bahrain supporting continued pressure and attacks against Iran, while Saudi Arabia expressed doubts about America's real objectives behind these policies.

Haaretz further wrote that Netanyahu considers the meeting with Trump a political achievement in itself, but the White House may demand more concessions from Tel Aviv in return for its support, including on the issue of U.S. military aid to Israel and the implementation of some commitments on the Gaza and Lebanon files.

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