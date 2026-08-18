Iran says drone attack on Kurdistan PM office could be ‘false flag’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei says a drone attack on the office of the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region was a “highly suspicious development,” amid the ongoing regional confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Baqaei said on Monday that Iran condemns the attack reported earlier in the day on the office of Masrour Barzani in the city of Erbil and believes that it could be a “false flag” operation to incriminate Iran.

He said officials in Iraq had earlier announced the discovery of terrorist cells affiliated with certain foreign powers in the Arab country that were involved in designing and executing such false flag operations.

The spokesperson said the development requires careful and vigilant attention as he warned against sinister plots by the enemies of both Iran and Iraq to undermine the brotherly relations between the two nations.

Baqaei said Iran is determined to maintain and strengthen its friendly relations with the Kurdistan Region in areas of mutual interest.

Reports on Monday said that two explosive-laden drones had targeted the personal office of Barzani and the residence of the head of the Kurdistan Region's Security and Intelligence Agency in the Pirmam district of Erbil. No casualties were reported.

Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Service claimed in a statement following the attack that the drones had been launched from Iranian territory.

In recent years, Kurdistan has come under specific Iranian missile and drone attacks that have mostly targeted US forces and assets based in the region, or terrorists planning to launch attacks on Iran.

.................

End/ 257