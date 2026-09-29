IRGC spokesperson: Letter to American people goes beyond media propaganda

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says the force has prepared a detailed letter to the American people to explain Iran’s positions in a sincere and logical manner.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mohebbi said the IRGC could have opted for short and immediate media content, such as social media posts, but instead chose to address the American people in a detailed and logical manner.

He added that the letter seeks to help Americans better understand Iran’s views and positions, adding that while Iran faces limitations in accessing media outlets inside the United States, the country has hundreds of television and radio networks.

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