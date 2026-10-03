IRGC commander: Iranian armed forces have surprises in store for enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the country’s armed forces have made major advances in various technological fields and have “surprises” in store for their enemies.

IRGC's second-in-command Major General Mostafa Izadi said on Friday that the Iranian armed forces have made major strides in the ground, air, air defense and naval fields.

"The armed forces are using various technologies, some of which have been employed on the battlefield and others will be utilized in the future," he added.

The senior IRGC commander noted that the region is now facing new circumstances, adding that US forces have retreated more than 500 kilometers from the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman out of fear of Iran's ballistic missiles.

Given the current situation facing the United States, the distance may increase further, Izadi said.

"This demonstrates the strength of Islamic Iran in the face of the enemy," he emphasized.

He further added that regional countries have come to a realization that the US presence does not contribute to security and is instead a source of insecurity.

Izadi’s remarks come amid continued tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has maintained full control over the strategic waterway since the outbreak of the US-Israeli aggression in February.

Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Monday that the country exercises full control over the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, reiterating the armed forces’ readiness to confront any threat.

“The western part of the Strait of Hormuz, the strait itself, and the Persian Gulf are under the full control of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy, while the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz and the northern Indian Ocean are under the full control of the Army Navy,” he added.

Commercial traffic through the strait has fallen sharply, with vessel movements dropping to single digits amid the ongoing war on Iran and the restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway.

Tehran has said it will not reopen the waterway until the United States meets its demands and takes steps to restore Iran's trust.

........................

End/ 257

