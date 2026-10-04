Iranian Army says it is fully prepared for any situation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Army spokesperson, referring to the repeated enemy threats, says the Iranian Armed Forces have been closely monitoring developments and are fully prepared to deal with any situation.

Addressing the 65th Airborne Special Forces Brigade on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia highlighted the unit's distinct status within the defense structure, stressing that its committed, well-trained, and capable personnel have transformed the unit into a vital asset for both the Army and the nation.

According to him, the missions of the 65th Brigade are not defined merely at the tactical level; rather, its operations yield strategic effects and consequences at both national and international levels.

Regarding the US-Israeli enemy's calculations in the ongoing war, Akrami-Nia asserted that the Iranian Army has been continuously enhancing its capabilities and is prepared for any situation.

He noted that the Armed Forces and the steadfastness of the Iranian nation shattered all the enemies' calculations, as they had imagined they could dismantle the country's defensive capabilities and achieve their objectives in just a few days.

The Army spokesperson continued by clarifying that the enemy’s objectives were not limited to nuclear and missile issues or the Resistance Front; rather, they pursued far-reaching goals—aiming to topple the Islamic Republic and fragment Iran—yet they failed to achieve any of these objectives.

Stating that the faith, motivation, and spirit of resistance of the Armed Forces were key to standing up to the enemy, Akrami-Nia said the people’s nightly presence in squares—beyond demonstrating national unity and cohesion—also boosted the morale of soldiers on the frontlines.

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