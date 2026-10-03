Tehran Friday Prayer Leader Says West Is Declining, US Hegemony Is Fading

ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Leader of Tehran, referring to recent global and regional developments, spoke of "the political decline of the West and the sunset of US hegemony" and "the emergence of pure rational and ethical foundations in the religious thought of the Islamic Revolution," emphasizing that the world is on the threshold of fundamental transformations.

Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard, in his Friday prayer sermons this week held at the University of Tehran, referring to "the victory of the Iranian nation against America and its allies," stated: "Washington has learned that it cannot wage a short war against a regional power without depleting its vital reserves and ammunition."



He added: "The great Iranian nation, the brave warriors of Faraja, and the heroes of the IRGC and the Army taught this lesson to America and its allies."



Brookings Analysis and the End of US Adventurism



The Tehran Friday Prayer Leader, referring to an analysis by a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution regarding the recent war, said: "This analyst ultimately concluded that America's third adventure in the region — the Ramadan War and the Hormuz War — will likely be America's last adventure in the region, and this war could mark the end of America's attempt to dominate the region."



Withdrawal of 77 Delegations from the UN General Assembly



Aboutorabi-Fard, referring to the withdrawal of various delegations from the UN General Assembly session during the speech of the Zionist regime's prime minister, stated: "The withdrawal of 77 delegations during the Zionist regime's prime minister's speech from the UN General Assembly hall is evidence of this reality."



He continued: "The new phenomenon we are witnessing today is the great political awakening of the world's people, the rapid movement of the Islamic Ummah in returning to its pure religious, Islamic, and ethical identity, and the increasing power of the Axis of Resistance."



Decline of the West and End of Unilateralism



The Tehran Friday Prayer Leader said: "The decline of the West heralds the end of unilateralism in the world."



Referring to the US and Western military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, he said: "With a glance at the grandiose US and Western military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq aimed at changing the map of the Middle East in favor of the Zionist regime and America, one can understand the importance and consequences of these events."



Aboutorabi-Fard noted: "The Islamic country of Afghanistan was under US and allied occupation from 2001 to 2021, approximately 20 years. Iraq was also attacked in 2003 by two US armored and mechanized divisions with Western support."



Preservation of Victory Depends on National Unity



The Tehran Friday Prayer Leader considered the preservation of this victory to depend on maintaining unity and national cohesion, saying: "Preserving this victory means maintaining the achievement of unity and national cohesion, the unified resistance of the great Iranian nation, strengthening the bonds among all members of the dear Iranian nation, and strengthening the ties between the three branches of government."



He added: "This victory will also be preserved through the unbreakable bond of the nation with the Islamic system and around the axis of the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution."



Comparison of US and Iranian Presidents' Remarks



Aboutorabi-Fard, in another part of his speech, stated: "Look at the remarks of the US President, which carry a message of insecurity and threat; in contrast, the remarks of the Iranian President embody the pure thought of the martyred leader and carry a message of security, peace, justice, power, and dignity in the face of the world's excessives, especially America."



Axis of Resistance and the Message of Peace



The Tehran Friday Prayer Leader, referring to the role of worshippers and mujahideen in regional developments, said: "Worshippers have transformed the world; the empowering mujahideen of the Axis of Resistance in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, and the true mujahideen in Islamic Iran, carry a message of peace for the Islamic community and humanity."



/129