AhlulBayt News Agency: Following a directive from Seyed Mohsen Khamenei, head of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, a committee was formed to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s martyred Leader.

The members of the committee include First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref; Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Marvi, the Custodian of the Astan Quds Razavi; Hossein Taeb, Head of the Basij Organization; Gholam Ali Haddad-Adel, Advisor to the Supreme Leader; Ali Akbar Haji-Akbari, Head of the Policy-Making Council of Friday Prayer Imams; and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani.

The committee will oversee the national and international programs marking the martyrdom anniversary of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

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