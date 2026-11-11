AhlulBayt News Agency: First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, referring to the two recent wars imposed upon the country by the United States and the Israeli regime, says Iran does not seek war, but will keep defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with all might.

During a visit to knowledge-based companies located at the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology on Tuesday, Aref highlighted their role in bolstering Iran’s defense capabilities and deterrence.

He emphasized the need for pursuing the development of advanced technologies with even greater seriousness and determination to ensure the domestic strength and hold the upper hand against the adversaries, arguing that the enemy would continue their hostile postures, regardless of whether peace was achieved or not.

Stating that while Iran does not seek war and it is fully capable of defending itself, the Vice President said the scientific development must be pursued earnestly—regardless of political or security conditions.

Our young scientists served as the 'officers' during the two recent imposed wars, and our universities and scientific institutions played a leading role in the nation's defense, he noted.

Aref further praised the role of the Aerospace Force in countering the US-Israeli enemy, saying it was well-understood as why martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized to give the aerospace industry a priority.

The Vice President said that the experience of the two wars demonstrated how effective long-term investment in advanced technologies help strengthen the country's defensive power, underscoring the necessity of preserving the nation's scientific and technological achievements and continuing investment in strategic sectors.

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