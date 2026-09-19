Opening of "Rabbani" Mosque in Bashkortostan with Presence of Cultural Representatives of Iranian Embassy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On Saturday, the opening ceremony of the "Rabbani" Mosque and a rapprochement program were held in the Bashkortostan region of Russia. Cultural representatives of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Aref Abdollahi and Engineer Nemat Alipour, were present at this ceremony.

The program began with the performance of local programs and the playing of the national anthems of Russia and Bashkortostan. Then, the opening ceremony of the "Rabbani" Mosque was performed by Mufti Muhammad Hazrat Galiyamov, the Imam-Khatib of this mosque.

In continuation of this ceremony, Sheikh al-Islam Talgat Tajuddin, the leader of the Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, in his remarks, emphasized the necessity of empathy and unity of Muslims and the observance of ethics and religious commands by the Muslims of this region.

Mufti Muhammad Hazrat Galiyamov also, in remarks delivered in Persian, while referring to the guidelines of the martyred Imam Khamenei, emphasized that divisiveness among Muslims is a conspiracy of the enemies of Islam, and its perpetrators are considered mercenaries of foreigners. Citing the words of the martyred Imam Khamenei, he reminded that those who create discord between Shia and Sunni are neither Shia nor Sunni, but rather tools in the hands of colonialism and superpowers.

According to the statements of the martyred Imam Khamenei, today among Sunnis and Shias, there are hands at work to separate them from each other, and all these hands reach the espionage and intelligence centers of the enemies of Islam; not only the enemies of Iran and not only the enemies of Shia, but the enemies of Islam.

He emphasized that if Muslims are united with one another, great honor will be created for Islam in the world.

He also quoted a hadith from the Great Prophet who said, "If faith were hanging from the star of Pleiades, men from the Persian people would attain it."

Then, Dr. Aref Abdollahi, while expressing appreciation and thanks for the invitation, referring to the importance of unity among Muslims and the necessity of recognizing the enemy's design in creating division, said that the people of Iran have stood against the American and Zionist enemy for more than 200 days and have practically demonstrated the unity between different segments of society in our country. He called for closeness between Muslim nations so that they become unified against enemies.

Afterward, Engineer Alipour, our country's cultural representative, spoke about the importance of paying attention to unity and the existence of a common heritage among Muslims and the necessity of greater closeness between the Muslim people of Russia and Iran, and conveyed the greetings of the Ambassador and the nation of Iran to the people of this region.

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