Escalation of Disagreements in Washington Over Hegseth's Performance, Management of War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Wall Street Journal reported growing dissatisfaction in the US Congress with the performance of Pete Hegseth, the country's Secretary of War; disagreements that, following the dismissal or prevention of the promotion of a number of military commanders, criticism about the politicization of the army and the manner of managing the war with Iran, have strained relations between the Secretary of War and lawmakers more than before.

Hegseth recently avoided a possible vote in the House of Representatives for his removal, because Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, postponed the chamber's sessions until after the November 3 midterm elections. At the same time, Thomas Massie, a Republican representative, on September 15 introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him, among other things, of continuing military operations in Iran without congressional authorization.

One of the main axes of the dispute is the extensive changes at the senior levels of the US Army command. Don Bacon, a Republican representative from Nebraska, told the Wall Street Journal that he is concerned about the dismissal or deprivation of about 80 generals and admirals from promotion opportunities. Other reports have also estimated the number of senior commanders dismissed or excluded from the promotion process at more than 80.

Tension between Hegseth and Congress has also become evident on other issues. The Senate Armed Services Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, has refrained from supporting the nomination of Sean Parnell, Hegseth's assistant for public relations, to head the Department of the Army. Lawmakers have also criticized the small number of Hegseth's briefing sessions for members of Congress on issues related to the Department of War.

The Wall Street Journal has warned that the deterioration of Hegseth's relations with Congress could complicate the Pentagon's efforts to secure more funding.

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