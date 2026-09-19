Six Senators Called for an Investigation into the US Attack on a Wedding Ceremony in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Six Democratic US senators, expressing concern about the deadly September 1 attack on a wedding ceremony in Iran, called for a complete and impartial investigation into the incident and the public release of its results.

Brian Schatz, Patty Murray, Jeanne Shaheen, Jack Reed, Mark Warner, and Chris Coons announced in a joint statement that the reports related to this incident require careful examination.

This attack occurred on September 1 in the Kuhistak region of Iran, during which four civilians, including several women and children, were martyred and more than 60 people were wounded.

The American senators, referring to reports of the use of an American bomb in this attack, called for an investigation into how the incident occurred and the determination of responsibility for it.

These officials emphasized that the results of these investigations must be made available to Congress and the American public.

This request comes as the mentioned senators, in their statement, did not declare definitive responsibility for the attack and spoke of the necessity of conducting investigations to clarify the dimensions of the incident.

The joint statement of these six senators has been published on the official website of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Previously, the American newspaper The Washington Post, citing a knowledgeable source, had claimed that the US Department of War (Pentagon) is investigating the possibility that the attack that targeted a house hosting a wedding ceremony in southern Iran last Tuesday was caused by an American bomb that missed its nearby target.

Also, Reuters, in a report citing the analysis of four weapons experts of verified images and videos, announced that the attack on the wedding ceremony in the Kuhistak region of southern Iran was not caused by an Iranian air defense error, nor by shrapnel or deflected American munitions, but by the direct impact of United States munitions.

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