Massive March in Taiz; Emphasis on "Blockade in Exchange for Blockade", Rejection of Saudi Claim About Mecca

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yesterday, the people of Yemen's Taiz province participated in 89 marches across various districts of the province. These gatherings were held to support Yemen's armed forces, consolidate the equation of "blockade in exchange for blockade," reject the Saudi claim about targeting Mecca, and renew the principled and steadfast position of the Yemeni people regarding the issues of the Islamic nation.

Participants in Al-Rasul Al-A'zam Square in the center of the province and in the squares of the districts chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia's organized propaganda and that country's exploitation of sanctities to justify the aggression and blockade of Yemen.

They emphasized that this massive popular presence is a defense of the honor of belonging to Islam and a categorical rejection of the slanders and claims that Saudi Arabia raises to tarnish Yemen's image.

They emphasized adherence to their just cause against the 12-year blockade and aggression, steadfastness in the principled position to protect the sanctities—especially Mecca, Medina, and Al-Aqsa Mosque—and support for the Palestinian nation.

Participants considered Saudi Arabia's false claim accusing the Yemeni nation of targeting Mecca to be the peak of that country's moral and political bankruptcy and a clear attempt to distort public opinion and escape from the crimes and economic blockade against Yemen.

They emphasized that the faith identity of the Yemeni nation considers the protection of the Two Holy Mosques and holy sites a matter of faith and a fixed duty that is not subject to doubt or bargaining.

According to them, the compass of Yemenis will always point toward confronting the Zionist enemy and its plans in the region.

Continued Support for the Armed Forces

The people of Taiz emphasized the continuation of general mobilization and popular support for the strategic decisions of the leadership and the armed forces and supported the military operation aimed at breaking the blockade and imposing legitimate deterrence in defense of sovereignty and national dignity.

The final statement of the marches began with praise and glorification of God. In this statement, congratulations were offered to the leadership and the armed forces for the victories, mercy was sought for the martyrs, healing for the wounded, freedom for the prisoners, and steadfastness for the fighters on the fronts.

The statement emphasized the continuation of the path of jihad and confrontation with the aggressor forces, and continued support for the armed forces in implementing the equations of "blockade in exchange for blockade," "escalation in exchange for escalation," and targeting the enemy's movements; until the blockade is broken, the aggression ends, and the legitimate rights of the Yemeni nation are fully restored. This position is based on complete faith in the justice of the cause and the inevitability of victory.

The statement emphasized that the Yemeni nation maintains its natural right to respond to this aggression in all legitimate forms and authorizes its leadership and army to respond at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner.

The statement also emphasized adherence to fixed positions regarding the issues of the Islamic nation, especially the defense of sanctities against the plans of Zionist enemies who openly declare their aggressive intentions toward Mecca, Medina, and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and steadfastness in defending the Palestinian cause and other just causes of the nation alongside the axis of jihad and resistance and the free people of the Islamic world.

The statement called on all regimes, parties, and groups to stand alongside Yemen or compete with it in the arenas of real and honorable positioning, so that the true may be distinguished from the false in protecting the sanctities and dignity of the nation; so that disgrace and humiliation may befall the infidel enemies and the false hypocrites, and honor and dignity may belong to the true and loyal believers.

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