ABNA24 - Democrats in the US Congress are moving toward a proposal to restrict funding for US military aggression against Iran, seeking to challenge President Donald Trump's military campaign and strengthen congressional oversight.

The proposed measure would block federal funding for war on Iran without congressional authorization, while potentially preserving support for the so-called defensive missions and the protection of US personnel.

The initiative comes as lawmakers negotiate a spending package to avert a government shutdown before the December 11 deadline, exposing divisions within the Democratic Party over how to confront the Trump administration.

Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tammy Duckworth, Michael Bennet and Bernie Sanders have urged lawmakers to include restrictions on funding for US military aggression against Iran in upcoming spending legislation.

Sanders, one of the most outspoken Democratic critics of the aggression, has also called for reduced military spending and an end to US funding for the Israeli regime. He stated that previous US wars were justified through misleading claims and criticized the Pentagon's lack of financial accountability.

In a post on X on Thursday, Sanders drew parallels between the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Iran, writing: “The wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Iran were based on lies.”

“We spend more on the military than the next six countries combined, yet the Pentagon cannot account for trillions,” he added.

The wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Iran were based on lies.



We spend more on the military than the next six countries combined, yet the Pentagon cannot account for trillions.



We must end the Iran war, reduce military spending and end funding for Israel's extremist government.

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 19, 2026

Meanwhilw, Senator Tim Kaine is also drafting a separate legislative proposal to limit the administration's ability to finance war against Iran.

Progressive lawmakers, including Representatives Ro Khanna and Yassamin Ansari, have vowed to oppose spending measures that fail to impose limits on military aggression, arguing that Congress must exercise its constitutional authority over decisions of war and peace.

House Democratic appropriations leader Rosa DeLauro has supported a temporary funding extension to allow further negotiations, while incoming House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks has questioned whether a shutdown would effectively halt US military aggression against Iran.

The dispute is unfolding amid Republican disagreements over Trump's request for an additional $350 billion in military spending.

Senate Republicans have discussed a military appropriations package worth about $1.1 trillion, reportedly including roughly $69 billion in additional funding sought by the president, further complicating negotiations over federal spending.

The financial burden of the aggression has also intensified scrutiny of the military campaign against Iran. Pentagon officials have reportedly estimated its cost at approximately $48.3 billion as of November 13, excluding damage to US military installations across the region.

The illegal naval blockade of Iranian shipping has separately been estimated to cost around $32.5 million a day.

Democrats have stated that the military campaign is increasing pressure on American taxpayers, contributing to higher energy costs and raising questions about the administration's objectives and legal authority to continue military operations without congressional approval.



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