ABNA24 - The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson says they have carried out two military operations targeting a Saudi power plant and a port on the eastern coast of the Red Sea in response to Saudi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Yemen.

In a televised statement aired by al-Masirah TV, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operations targeted Shuqaiq Power Plant as well as the Port of Jizan on Friday evening.

He stated the strikes caused significant damage, and that they were in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, including attacks on power plants in the northwestern city of Sa’ada and the southwestern port city of Mokha, besides an earlier strike against a pier at Hudaydah port in western Yemen.

Saree emphasized that any further Saudi attacks on Yemeni civilian sites will be met with a powerful response, and Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to strike ports and power plants inside the kingdom.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced in a separate statement that the country’s air defense units had intercepted a Saudi F-15SA fighter jet, and forced the warplane to leave the Yemeni airspace.

Saree noted that the Yemeni units fired a homegrown surface-to-air missile at the aircraft, compelling the pilot to exit Yemen’s skies for fear that the fighter jet could be struck by ground fire.

The recent escalation in Yemen conflict started when Saudi Arabia bombed the international airport in Sana'a in July. In retaliation, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted Saudi airports, oil installations, and tankers in the Red Sea, while also implementing a “blockade for blockade” strategy.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia initiated a heavy bombing campaign against Yemen aimed at reinstating a government in Sana'a that aligned with Riyadh, alongside imposing a blockade on the nation, which led to one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Despite the deaths of hundreds of thousands, Saudi Arabia has not succeeded in accomplishing its declared goals.



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