Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: In a post-election analysis podcast, ABNA correspondents Ali and Zainab examined the factors behind the Republicans' losses, pushing back on the framing of the results as a straightforward "defeat." Ali noted that unlike a presidential race, midterms involve hundreds of congressional and Senate seats, with both parties retaining representation. He pointed out that historical trends typically favor the party opposing the sitting president — in this case, the Democrats — and that this cycle saw Democrats making inroads even in traditionally red states.

Zainab highlighted that the Iran war emerged as one of the most frequently cited factors, noting that even figures such as JD Vance have acknowledged its significance. Both argued that American voters are driven less by concern for the human cost of the conflict — citing the Iraq war and sanctions that killed hundreds of thousands, as well as the war on Yemen — than by its economic impact at home, including the more than $47 million in taxpayer costs tied to the war. Zainab contended that the American administration has historically rationalized mass civilian casualties abroad as "collateral damage," but reacts when economic hardship reaches their own shores.

The analysts also discussed the broader political context, including claims about the war's original regime-change objectives and and American leaders such as Trump, whom they characterized as unconcerned with truth.

Watch the full video for more on Ali and Zainab's analysis of the U.S. midterm elections.