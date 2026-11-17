ABNA24 - A court in Bahrain has sentenced dozens of Shia Muslim scholars, including Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, to life imprisonment as the ruling Al Khalifah regime presses ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown on the country's Shia community.

Bahrain's main Shia opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, announced in a statement on Monday that the High Criminal Court passed the ruling in a mass trial of dissident Shia clerics.

The society identified Sheikh Raed al-Sitri, Sheikh Hussein Mahrous, Sheikh Hassan al-Qassab, Sheikh Hassan Ali al-Sa’ibi, Sheikh Hamid Ashour, Sheikh Jamil al-Aali, Sheikh Ja’far Ashour, Sheikh Jassim al-Mu'min, Sheikh Jassim al-Khayyat, Sheikh Baqir al-Hawaj, and Sheikh Ayyoub al-Bahrani among the 64 Shia clerics and scholars sentenced to life in prison.

Sheikh Ali al-Mustarshid and Mahdi Sahwan were named as among those who received a 15-year prison sentence each.

International human rights groups have expressed deep concern over the mass trial, stressing that the legal proceedings are marred by serious reports of torture, ill-treatment, coerced confessions, and other severe violations, including incommunicado detention and secret hearings.

In May and June, Bahraini regime forces raided Shia-populated neighborhoods across the country, arrested over 50 Shia clerics and several religious activists without judicial warrants, and transferred them to undisclosed locations.

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation of Shia Muslims in the kingdom, saying religious institutions are deeply alarmed by the state of affairs.

He warned that the political and civil rights of Shias in Bahrain are under serious threat, stressing that Shia Islam, its preachers, and religious institutions face an existential threat in the kingdom.



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