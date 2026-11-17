ABNA24 - Another offending oil tanker struck a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, catching fire and sustaining severe damage, according to the Iranian Navy.

The Public Relations office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy said in a statement issued on Monday night that an offending oil tanker, which was navigating the restricted zone east of the Strait of Hormuz with its navigation systems switched off, struck a naval mine, resulting in a fire and severe damage, IRNA and Tasnim News Agency reported.

This vessel marks the fourth oil tanker to be damaged east of the Strait of Hormuz within the past 24 hours.

The Navy’s Public Relations office emphasized that the security of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be ensured through rhetoric or fabrications; rather, safe passage requires adherence to maritime regulations and coordination with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's Navy announced that a fourth tanker caught fire and sustained heavy damage after hitting a sea mine in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident comes amid a series of similar events as vessels continue to ignore repeated warnings and attempt transit through unauthorized routes.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Navy reported that a third offending oil tanker had caught fire and become disabled after striking a sea mine east of the waterway. That vessel had been sailing along an unauthorized route with its navigation systems switched off.

The Navy dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait, stating that the waterway “is closed and will remain closed for as long as the Islamic Republic of Iran deems necessary.”

All vessels are required to navigate along authorized routes and comply with the regulations issued by Iran’s Armed Forces.

The statement also issued another warning to all shipping companies and tanker owners, urging them to refrain from using unauthorized routes and switching off their navigation systems.

Iranian forces maintain full control over transit through the Strait of Hormuz requiring prior authorization and confining safe passage exclusively to designated northern corridors.

Southern routes near Omani waters have been declared unauthorized and mined. Units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy and the Army Navy have confirmed that dozens of vessels attempting to use them after disabling AIS systems have struck mines, exploded, and caught fire.

The restrictions were imposed in response to the latest round of US-Israeli aggression, which began on February 28.

Iranian forces continue to intercept or neutralize ships attempting covert transit, including those linked to the Israeli regime or operating under US encouragement. Only ships complying with Iranian rules can transit safely, while those serving the interests of the aggressors face decisive consequences.



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