The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, while offering condolences on the passing of Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, emphasized that throughout his life he firmly defended the path of truth.

On behalf of myself and Hezbollah, I offer condolences to the Qom seminary and all seminaries, as well as to all believers, on the passing of Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani, Sheikh Naim Qassem said.

Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani devoted his life to serving Islam and the school of Velayat-e Faqih and firmly defended the path of truth, he added.

He bequeathed an extensive scholarly inheritance encompassing research, lectures, and written works; many scholars received their training under his tutelage, and this legacy continues to exert influence even after his death, Sheikh Qassem noted.

Grand Ayatollah Hossein Vahid Khorasani, a leading Shia source of emulation and prominent Islamic jurist, passed away on Tuesday, his office announced.

Born on March 21, 1921, in Neyshabur, northeastern Iran, Vahid Khorasani began his religious education in Mashhad, where he studied under prominent scholars before advancing to higher studies in jurisprudence and Islamic principles.

After receiving authorization for independent jurisprudential judgment, he moved to Najaf, Iraq, at the age of 27 to further his studies. He attended the classes of leading scholars, including Grand Ayatollah Abolqasem Khoei, whose jurisprudential school significantly influenced his approach. He also attended Imam Khomeini’s lectures during his stay in Najaf.

In 1958, he began teaching jurisprudence and Islamic principles in Najaf, continuing for nearly 12 years. He returned to Iran in 1970, initially teaching in Mashhad before moving to Qom later that year.