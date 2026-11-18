Twenty human rights organizations have called for the release of detainees and the dropping of charges related to peaceful religious filgures in Bahrain.

Amnesty International and 19 other human rights organizations have issued a joint statement expressing concern over the mass trial of Shia clerics in Bahrain, warning of allegations of torture, ill-treatment, forced confessions, and violations of fair trial standards, according to a report by Alahed News on Wednesday.

The proceedings involve 69 defendants, including 60 Shia clerics and nine affiliates, the statement said, adding that of the 56 defendants in custody, 47 are clerics, and nine are affiliates; the remaining 13 clerics are being tried in absentia.

The signatory organizations, citing reports of detention at undisclosed locations, denial of access to lawyers, threats against defendants and their families, and pressure to sign confessions, called for an independent investigation into torture allegations and the exclusion of confessions obtained under duress.

The organizations also urged Bahraini authorities to uphold fair trial standards, ensure defendants have access to legal counsel and case documents, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, and drop charges related to peaceful religious activities.

On Monday, scores of Bahrainis, mostly Shia clerics according to a rights group, were sentenced to life in prison over what authorities described as undermining the state.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the judicial verdicts issued against a group of Bahraini scholars and citizens and called for an end to the crackdowns and for respect for the fundamental rights of the Bahraini people.