ElBaradei: The "Arab Collective Mind" Has Almost Ceased to Function

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohamed ElBaradei, the former Vice President of Egypt and former Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, wrote on his account on the X social network (formerly Twitter), "The Arab collective mind, at present, due to disagreements and divisions, at a critical juncture when the global order is being reconstructed in various geopolitical, economic, social, and technological dimensions, has almost ceased to function."

He continued, "We must immediately review our current reality comprehensively and honestly and must agree on a vision and strategy that encompasses all Arab thoughts and perspectives; before we face a new order that tramples our rights and interests even more, and we see the signs of such a situation already."

Previously, ElBaradei had also warned about the security situation in the Middle East region and, in a note, listed four factors that cause conditions to change "from bad to worse."

In that note, he wrote, "The region has now become a complex network of conflicting and ambiguous objectives, proxy wars, and temporary alliances. We are moving from a bad situation toward worse conditions."

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