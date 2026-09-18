Foreign Policy: America Losing War with Iran in Every Respect

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Foreign Policy, in a report emphasizing that the United States is losing the war against Iran in almost every respect, states that Washington has faced absolute failure in achieving its main strategic objectives. According to this publication, Donald Trump's delusional claims of "victory," which had been raised since early last March, are now completely at odds with the field realities that indicate a deadlock and escalating tensions in the region.

According to Foreign Policy's analysis, Donald Trump's recent optimism that the war "is nearing its end" and that Iran is eager for a deal has no real basis. The report emphasizes that there is no sign of Tehran's willingness to accept a deal with America, and the conflicts, contrary to the White House's claims, continue with intensity, and no clear prospect for their end is in sight.

Foreign Policy emphasizes that the entirety of this war has been a total "strategic disaster" for Washington. This conflict, in addition to exposing serious vulnerabilities in the US military, has caused the country's military forces in the region to become severely dispersed, weakened, and desperate.

According to the report, the costs of this war for America have been staggering; so far, $38.1 billion has been imposed on the country's economy, and at the same time, it has confronted the world with a serious energy crisis. Foreign Policy adds that this war is intensely hated by American voters, and public dissatisfaction with it is increasingly growing.

The report concludes that opposition to the war has even extended into the US Congress, and a growing number of Republicans now want this conflict to end. Foreign Policy notes that the peak of these failures and political pressures is evident in the recent action of one Republican representative to impeach Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, due to mismanagement in this war.

It is worth noting that this Foreign Policy analysis was welcomed by other American media, and news outlets such as the Washington Post have republished it.

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