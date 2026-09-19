Shia Scholars of Pakistan Strongly Condemned the Kohat Explosion

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, in a statement strongly condemned the bomb explosion near a mosque in Kohat district.

Condemning this terrorist act, he stated, "Targeting innocent civilians near a mosque is a cowardly, regrettable, and strongly condemned act, and such a crime should not be ignored."

The head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan called for the immediate and complete provision of medical services to the dozens of wounded in this incident and emphasized that no negligence should occur in their treatment process, and all necessary medical facilities and equipment must be provided to the wounded.

Naqvi, referring to the efforts of riotous elements to disrupt the country's security, added, "These elements are seeking to disrupt the atmosphere of peace and security in Pakistan; therefore, maintaining unity and solidarity in society and neutralizing their conspiracies is essential."

He concluded by calling on the responsible institutions to fully clarify all dimensions and facts of this explosion, identify and arrest its perpetrators, and refer them to the judicial authorities for legal proceedings and the implementation of justice.

Hojat al-Islam Bisharat Hussain Zahedi, the director of the office of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan in the Qom section, also strongly condemned the bloody explosion near the police headquarters and mosque in Kohat district and considered the targeting of innocent citizens, worshippers, and security forces a cowardly and criminal act.

Expressing deep regret and sorrow over the loss of life in this incident, he stated, "Evil elements, by creating insecurity and spreading fear and terror in the country, are seeking to disrupt the stability and calm of society. In such a sensitive situation, all denominations and segments of society must stand against insecurity by maintaining unity, brotherhood, and solidarity, and neutralize the sinister conspiracies of the enemies."

Hojat al-Islam Zahedi emphasized, "Confronting terrorism and insecurity is a collective responsibility, and all people must play a role in ensuring the country's peace, security, and stability through unity and cooperation."

The director of the office of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan in the Qom section concluded by calling on the government and relevant officials to provide appropriate and advanced medical facilities and services to the wounded as soon as possible, clarify all dimensions and facts of this incident for public opinion, and identify and arrest its perpetrators and punish them in accordance with the law.

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