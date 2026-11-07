New developments in Yemen war; from Cairo's secret contacts to proposal to send 50,000 Syrian forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's armed forces are trying to consolidate their recent field achievements, especially control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the western coast of Yemen. These forces, on the one hand, are trying to gain control of all the highlands overlooking the Bab al-Mandab Strait area, and on the other hand, by sending messages to the residents of southern Yemen, they emphasize that they do not intend to enter their areas.

According to a report by Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper, the Yemeni government is also in contact with various parties on the foreign front, among which Egypt has a prominent place, a country that does not seem to intend to participate practically in the war against Yemen. In contrast, Syria's situation seems different, because Ahmad al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the head of the Jolani government, has come close to participating in the Yemen war and has previously also dispatched forces to Saudi Arabia.

Sanaa and Cairo contacts; Egypt seeking financial guarantees

Informed sources, in a conversation with Al-Akhbar newspaper, emphasize that contacts between the Yemeni government and the Egyptian government regarding developments in Yemen continue. According to these sources, Sanaa has informed Cairo that Egypt's entry into the Yemen war is neither in the interest of this country nor in the interest of the Yemeni people.

According to published information, the Egyptians speak of dispatching a symbolic force consisting of several officers who are supposed to help Saudi forces in organizing their forces at the border. These sources add that the Egyptians are in contact with the Yemeni side to reassure them. While Sanaa always prefers to maintain a positive tone toward Cairo and not enter into provocative rhetoric.

According to these sources, Sanaa believes that entering such rhetoric would be in line with the common interests of Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime. However, Yemeni government officials in diplomatic channels advise Egypt not to enter this war and argue that what Cairo calls defending Saudi Arabia is in fact aggression against Yemen.

These sources add that the Egyptians want to guarantee receiving their money.

Syria on the threshold of entering the war; proposal to send 50,000 forces

But regarding Syria, the mentioned sources consider this country the closest party to entering the Yemen war and describe Jolani as a rented rifle at the disposal of the Saudis and Americans.

These sources reveal that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has proposed to Jolani to dispatch about 50,000 combat forces to Yemen and take on the management of operations and supervision of the groups active alongside them. Among the groups that have been transferred to this region from Sudan and some African countries.

According to these sources, Saudi Arabia has offered significant financial incentives to Jolani government leaders. Including a commitment to fully rebuild Syria, spending tens of billions of dollars in this country, and paying salaries and benefits to the dispatched forces estimated at between five and seven thousand dollars for each fighter.

The mentioned sources also reveal that Jolani has discussed this matter with his military commanders. In these conversations, it has been raised that Saudi Arabia does not want any Chechen-origin forces to be dispatched, but rather wants the use of Uyghur, Uzbek-origin forces, and a number of Arab jihadists. Individuals whom Jolani also seeks to get rid of their presence in Syria.

The Saudis have also asked the Syrian side to prepare a plan for military operations using drones and heavy attacks against fronts that are under the control of Yemen's armed forces.

In contrast, the Yemeni government has informed the Turkish government that it must make Jolani government officials aware that this adventure will not lead to a change in field realities but will open a front that will not be easy to extinguish.

These sources, continuing, say that Turkish officials have announced that they do not encourage the Jolani government to take such an action. This comes as Jolani had requested that the Jolani government officially join the "Mecca Coalition" so that it could justify dispatching forces to Saudi Arabia under the title of defending this country.

Yemen's armed forces' effort to control the highlands overlooking Bab al-Mandab

On the field front, Yemen's armed forces have focused their efforts on controlling all the highlands that overlook the routes leading to the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In this context, sources say that Yemen's armed forces have established contacts with tribes and local leaders in Aden and the southern provinces of Yemen and assured them that they have no plan to advance toward southern Yemen and the routes leading to the city of Aden will remain open.

However, Yemen's armed forces have asked the residents of the country's south to keep Saudi forces and their allied Salafi groups away from their areas.

The mentioned sources reveal that some southern Yemeni leaders have responded that Saudi Arabia resorts heavily to repression and exploits conflicts to push aside any southern leader who is not willing to participate in the war.

These sources also assess that field developments indicate the actual withdrawal of southern Yemeni forces that are not willing to cooperate with Saudi Arabia. According to them, Salafi groups also have no independent standing and position outside the bases commanded by Saudi officers.

The mentioned sources, continuing, say that developments in the cities of Aden and Mukalla have shown that Saudi Arabia wants to bring southern Yemeni forces into the war at any cost. Therefore, after the opposition of the Southern Transitional Council of Yemen and a large number of leaders of this region to such an action, Riyadh has begun dispatching forces with the nationality of African countries. Forces that are sent not only to Yemen's borders but also to the southern areas of Yemen.

Casualties of Riyadh-allied forces and Yemen's armed forces approaching the Arabian Sea

However, it seems that all these actions have not been very beneficial for Saudi Arabia. Because over the past days, the western front has witnessed the killing of a large number of Riyadh-allied forces. Among the killed, Ayman Askar, one of the brigade commanders in the "Deterrence Force" stationed at Bab al-Mandab, is also seen.

At the same time, reports have been published about the shortage of hospital capacity to receive the wounded and the dead of various fronts in the Al-Maqatirah, Bab al-Mandab, and Kahboub areas.

These developments are taking place while the distance of Yemen's armed forces to the coast of the Arabian Sea has reached less than 20 kilometers. Control over this coast could allow them to cut the communication route between the city of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait and thus besiege the Saudi-allied forces and gatherings stationed on the outskirts of the city of Dhubab.

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