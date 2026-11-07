Mecca defense agreement approved in Turkish parliament

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The general assembly of Turkey's parliament approved the draft law agreeing to the ratification of the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense" signed between Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. An action that paves the way for Ankara to provide military support to Riyadh with the aim of confronting Yemen's armed forces.

After the end of the negotiations, the general assembly of the parliament put the draft of this law to a vote and approved it. During the review of the articles of this bill, Ziya Altun Yildiz, a member of the Justice and Development Party from the province of Konya, said that this agreement was drafted with the aim of strengthening security cooperation in the region and is not directed at any third country. According to him, the main goal of this agreement is to prevent conflicts, not to expand them.

On the other hand, Birol Aydin, a member of the "New Way" party from Istanbul, asked the representatives to consider both their conscience and their reason when voting and, with their decision, thwart the plans of globalists.

This action took place after the foreign affairs committee of Turkey's parliament had approved the draft law agreeing to the ratification of the mentioned agreement last week.

Fidan: This coalition reflects the priorities of our foreign policy

In this regard, Hakan Fidan, Turkey's foreign minister, announced that the "Mecca Defense Coalition" with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is located at the intersection of the strategic priorities of his country's foreign policy. He also emphasized this coalition's readiness to accept the membership of all regional countries that have a common view on peace.

Fidan raised these positions in an article titled "The Role of Regional Ownership in Our Foreign Policy: The Mecca Defense Coalition." An article published in the November issue of the monthly magazine "Briefing" affiliated with the Anadolu Agency (AA Brifing).

Turkey's foreign minister wrote in this article that the global governance system is at a difficult stage and the Middle East is at the center of global challenges.

He explained that Turkey has signed the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Two countries that, according to Fidan, support the view of "regional solutions for regional problems." The purpose of this agreement is also stated to be strengthening joint security.

Fidan claimed that this agreement seeks to create stability in the region by strengthening deterrence capability. He also said that all countries of the region that have a common view on peace can join this coalition, which has been established based on an inclusive approach.

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