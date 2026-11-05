16th Vol. of "In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.)" translated, published in English

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the sixteenth volume of the collection "In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.)" on the subject of comparing the Shia and Sunni views on the area of determining the Imam, has been translated and published in English.

According to the author's belief, since the same reasons that necessitate the presence of a Prophet among the people, including presenting the path of divine guidance and displaying the complete model of truthfulness, are repeated regarding the necessity of the Imam, therefore, just as prophethood cannot be known except through revelation and miracle, Imamate is also not known except through an explicit text whose issuance by an infallible has been proven.

According to the author, the conduct of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Ali (a.s.) has always been in the direction of strengthening the theory of explicit designation. Determining the point of disagreement in the issue of Imamate, examining the relationship between explicit designation or allegiance and the infallibility of the Imam and the theory of the council, and presenting historical evidence and narrative reasons for the theory of explicit designation are among the various sections of this book.

The book In the Presence of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.) is the work of the research group of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and was compiled with the efforts of Sayed Abdul Rahim Al-Mousavi. This work has been translated into English by Ali Al-Hakim of the Islamic Institute of London and published in an octavo format in 102 pages.

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