Yemen's armed forces advance to the northwestern gate of Marib city

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's armed forces yesterday, after intense clashes with forces affiliated with the Islah party on the Ragwan, Al-Kasarah, and Wadi Halhalan fronts in western Marib city, approached the northwestern gate of this city.

Military sources confirmed that most of the areas of Ragwan district have come under the control of Yemen's armed forces, and these forces have also advanced in Wadi Halhalan. According to these reports, the mentioned forces, after taking control of Wadi Al-Masjidi, the Al-Hazoum mountain range in eastern Marib, and the Safra Bani Shaddad area, have approached the center of Ragwan district in the Al-Asas area.

These sources also announced that Yemen's armed forces succeeded in capturing a number of forces from two military battalions affiliated with the 161st Brigade of the Saudi coalition stationed in this area and seized significant quantities of heavy and semi-heavy weapons as spoils.

After the collapse of the defense lines of the strategic Ragwan district, which is located on the southern border of Al-Jawf province, Yemen's armed forces also took control of areas including Al-Marwan, Al-Kharbah, Haradah Al-Atiq, Safra Al-Abdah, and Al-Hanaya. Previously, forces affiliated with the Islah party were stationed in these areas.

According to the mentioned sources, the forces of the 161st Infantry Brigade, after the defeat of the defense lines, left their positions and retreated into Marib city.

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